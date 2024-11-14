Cold winds, fog bring chilly evening to Delhi; maximum temperature 29.4 deg C

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi witnessed cold, breezy winds across the city on Thursday evening, accompanied by a thick layer of fog that lowered visibility and added a chill to the air, as the capital recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the season so far at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded a notch above normal, with the mercury touching 27.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the lowest maximum temperature of this winter season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility was recorded at 200 metres at both Safdarjung and Palam at 5:30 am and 8:30 am respectively.

The weather office has forecast a largely clear sky for Friday, with surface winds expected to predominantly blow from the northwest at a speed of less than 8 kilometres per hour in the morning.

Smog or moderate to dense fog is expected at a few places in the morning. The wind speed will increase thereafter, reaching up to 12 kmph from the northwest in the afternoon. PTI NSM RC