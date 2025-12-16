Colder nights return to Kashmir as mercury dips below freezing point

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) After a brief respite, Kashmir witnessed a sharp drop in night temperatures, with minimum readings settling below the freezing point across most parts of the valley, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees down from the Monday night's 1.9 degrees Celsius, they said.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and most other parts of the valley, particularly areas around water bodies, during the early hours, the Meteorological Department said.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir's settled at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

In Gulmarg, the minimum temperature settled above the freezing point at 0.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The famous ski resort was the only place in the Kashmir valley where night temperatures remained above freezing.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, logged a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Konibal and Pulwama towns in south Kashmir were the coldest recorded places in Jammu and Kashmir, registering minimum temperatures of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is inching towards 'Chillai Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period beginning on December 21 -- when the chances of snowfall are highest and temperatures drop sharply.

So far this winter, the valley has not witnessed any major wet spell. The prevailing dry weather has led to a rise in ailments such as cough and common cold.

The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy till December 18, after which, there is a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places across the valley till December 21, coinciding with the onset of 'Chillai Kalan', the Met office said. PTI SSB AKY