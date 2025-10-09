Coldrif cough syrup banned in Bengal after child deaths linked to it in MP

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) The Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association (BCDA) on Thursday directed all retail and wholesale medicine sellers in the state to halt the sale and purchase of the Coldrif syrup with immediate effect, an official said.

The directive was issued in the backdrop of the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after consuming the cough syrup.

In an advisory, the BCDA warned against stocking the cough syrup, he said.

"The batch linked to the Madhya Pradesh incident has not entered West Bengal, but as a precautionary measure, we have informed all sellers to stop its sale," BCDA secretary Prithwi Basu said.

A meeting with medicine retailers has been scheduled on October 11 to reinforce the advisory, he added.

The development comes amid growing concern over the safety of over-the-counter cough syrups. The manufacturer of Coldrif, a Tamil Nadu-based firm, has been arrested following the deaths, which triggered panic in several states, including West Bengal.

Reports indicate the syrup contains chemicals such as propylene glycol, glycerin, and sorbitol.

Incidentally, the West Bengal State Drug Control Board has directed that these ingredients be sourced only from approved vendors and tested in certified labs. Test reports are to be submitted to the board's licensing authority.

Paediatricians, however, warn that the real threat may lie elsewhere.

Institute of Child Health Principal Dr Jaydeb Roy said that internal findings suggest the presence of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in the syrup -- both known to cause acute kidney damage.

"This isn't the first time such an incident has occurred. Vigilance is key," Roy said, further cautioning against indiscriminate use of cough syrups in children.

"Infants often can't expel mucus even if thinned by syrups. Giving such medication without medical advice can be dangerous," he said, adding that the trend of buying medicines based on internet searches is deeply worrying. PTI SCH ACD