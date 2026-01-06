Coldwave alert issued for parts of Jharkhand, Gumla shivers at 2.2 degrees C

Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) A coldwave alert was issued for Jharkhand, where the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in 10 districts on Tuesday, officials said.

Among the districts for which the 'yellow' alert was issued were Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Chatra, they said.

Coldwave conditions are likely to prevail in these districts till January 7, they added.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am, Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Khunti at 3.7 degrees Celsius, and Lohardaga at 3.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

"The western disturbance winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels have caused the drop in the mercury level," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

"No significant change is likely in the minimum temperature over the next three days, and thereafter, it will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius," he added.

State capital Ranchi recorded a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius.