Coldwave conditions grip Jharkhand, Gumla records 2.4 degrees C

Ranchi, Dec 30 (PTI) Coldwave conditions gripped Jharkhand on Tuesday, with Gumla recording 2.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The mercury dipped to below 10 degrees Celsius in at least 13 districts, it said.

Khunti recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius, Lohardaga registered 4.6 degrees Celsius, and in Daltonganj, the mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius.

"Over the next four to five days, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the northern parts of the state, especially in districts that share borders with Bihar," Ranchi meteorological centre's deputy director Abhishek Anand said.

State capital Ranchi recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius.