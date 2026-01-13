Coldwave conditions grip Jharkhand, Gumla shivers at 2.3 degrees C

Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) Coldwave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday as the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in 13 districts of the state, the IMD said.

Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 2.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Khunti at 4.2 degrees, and Daltonganj in Palamu at 5.6 degrees, it said.

"North-westerly to northerly wind continues to prevail in the tropospheric level, causing the cold wave conditions," said Abhishek Anand, the deputy director of the meteorological centre in Ranchi.

Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, Chaibasa was at 9.3 degrees, and Jamshedpur was at 10 degrees. PTI RPS SOM