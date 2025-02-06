National

Coldwave conditions continues to shiver Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kota divisions

NewsDrum Desk
A man sits near a bonfire to warm himself during a cold winter morning.

Jaipur: Coldwave conditions were recorded in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Kota divisions, a Met office spokesperson said on Thursday and added the weather remained dry throughout the state.

Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place, with a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, the Met official said.

Rajasthan's only hill station, Mount Abu, recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar (3.5 degrees), Nagaur and Lunkaransar (3.8 degrees each), Karauli (4.4 degrees), Dausa (5.1 degrees) and Sangaria of Hanumangarh district (5.2 degrees).

The minimum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius.

