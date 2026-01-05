Coldwave grips Jharkhand, Gumla at 3.4 degrees C

Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) Coldwave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand on Monday as the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in 10 districts of the state, the IMD said.

Lohardaga recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Gumla at 4.1 degrees Celsius, and Latehar at 5.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said, "North-westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels have caused the drop in mercury." The minimum temperature in state capital Ranchi was 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The other districts that recorded sub-10-degree temperatures were Bokaro, Koderma, Hazaribag, Khunti, Simdega, and Palamu. PTI RPS SOM