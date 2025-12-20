Coldwave grips Odisha, mercury plummets to 4.6 degrees C in G Udayagiri

Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) Coldwave conditions gripped Odisha on Saturday, with the mercury falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several places, the IMD said.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state, with the mercury plummeting to 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Semiliguda in Koraput district recorded 5.1 degrees, while Phulbani and Daringbadi towns in Kandhamal district recorded 5.8 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

State capital Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded 14 and 13.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has warned that coldwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of the state over the next one week.

Dense fog is expected during early hours in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal districts on Sunday and Monday, the IMD said.

Besides, shallow to moderate fog is likely in the Kalahandi district, it said.