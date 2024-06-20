Coliform bacteria found in water samples collected from Kochi apartment, says Minister

Kochi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday confirmed the presence of Coliform bacteria in the water samples collected from an apartment complex here, in which over 490 people, including children, were hospitalised recently for food poisoning.

According to the Health Department, a total of 46 samples were collected from various sources, including overhead tanks, borewells, domestic taps and wells.

State Health Minister Veena George in a release said the analysis has confirmed the presence of Coliform bacteria in three samples.

"The traces were detected in a preliminary examination conducted on 19 samples. This shows that the water quality was bad. Superchlorination process is being done under the supervision of the Health Department," the minister said in a release.

Superchlorination is a water treatment process in which chlorine is added in large amounts to water supply to ensure disinfection within a short time.

The release said a notice has been issued to the flat association under various sections of the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023 and Indian Penal Code.

There are 4,095 residents in 15 towers of the complex.

In the notice, directions have been issued to the association to provide quality drinking water from approved agencies and to conduct superchlorination at regular intervals.

"In a survey conducted, it was found that 492 people have displayed symptoms of illness," it said.

Residents of the apartment complex at Kakkanad near here sought treatment for food poisoning in the last couple of days, prompting municipal and health authorities to inspect the water sources used by them. PTI RRT RRT ROH