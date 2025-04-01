Collaborate with researchers to develop techno-legal solutions for crimes in AI era: Vaishnaw to CBI

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Urging the CBI to harness the strength of the country's researchers, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the agency should look for collaborations with the academia and industries to come up with techno-legal solutions for tackling new-age crimes and changes being brought about by Artificial Intelligence in economic, social and technological fronts.

Delivering the 21st D P Kohli memorial lecture on the 62nd Foundation Day of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Vaishnaw, who also holds the information and broadcasting, and electronics and information technology portfolios, said the strength of the country's researchers and academia "must be harnessed by the investigative agencies" to co-develop technological solutions for new-age crimes.

The minister said the future of effective criminal justice lies in combining legal frameworks with technological capability and institutional innovation to develop a "techno-legal approach" to address the new challenges.

"An AI agent can commit a crime. The ethical question that will arise then is who has committed the crime and whom to arrest? Can you arrest an AI agent? Is it the AI creating company that is liable or is it the AI agent that is liable? "These are the changes which are happening in the society today. For such changes which are taking place on the economic, social and technological fronts, I request the CBI and its great team to look at more collaborations," Vaishnaw said.

Stating that agencies should look at more collaborations with the startups, industries and academia, the minister said, "For example, in our AI mission, we are collaborating with the academia to create many new tools." "Our academia, scientists and researchers today possess remarkable strength and capabilities. This strength must be harnessed by the investigating agencies, law officers and government departments to co-develop technological solutions.

"Law alone will not be sufficient. We need techno-legal approach to address the challenges posed by new-age crimes and investigation," the minister added.

Vaishnaw in his address also urged the CBI to take the lead in building state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratories by actively partnering with academic and research institutions.

Ministries and departments such as MeitY, department of telecommunications, and department of science and technology work closely with the investigative agencies to co-create technologies required for modern-day law enforcement, he said.

"The minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of rapid technological evolution, including challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence, deepfakes, and cyber-enabled crimes," the CBI said in a statement.

Highlighting the achievements of the government during the past 10 years, Vaishnaw said the growth strategy of India during the period comprised four pillars -- public investment in physical, social and digital infrastructure; large number of inclusive growth programmes; strong focus on manufacturing and innovation; and simplification of legal and compliance structures.

Marking the occasion, the minister conferred President's Police Medals for distinguished service and Police Medals for meritorious service on 26 CBI officers.

Welcoming the guests, CBI Director Praveen Sood said the pendency of cases in the CBI came down to an all-time low of 970 cases in 2024.

"The CBI has historically been faulted for delays and pendency, and I am glad to inform that in 2024, we disposed of a record number of 1,466 cases against an inflow of 836 cases, thereby bringing down the pendency to an all-time low of 970 cases," Sood said.

The CBI director said that earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a portal -- Bharatpol -- developed by the agency to accelerate seamless communication between different law enforcement agencies seeking Interpol's help through the CBI.

Sood said the agency got 208 Interpol notices issued besides getting 30 fugitives extradited to the country from abroad to face the law.

"These numbers will go up in the coming years due to the strengthening of our procedures, training and better international coordination," Sood said.

The CBI chief also said the agency conducted 276 operations to bust cases of bribery and disproportionate assets involving corrupt officials in 2024, a steep rise from 116 five years ago.

"Professional competence, impartiality and credibility of our officers are evident from the fact that in 2024, 111 cases were referred to the CBI by the constitutional courts. However, demand for CBI probe from various fora was almost five times the numbers, sometimes even from the most unexpected quarters as we keep reading in the newspapers," Sood said.