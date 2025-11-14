Collaboration between governance, citizens-led initiatives key for sustainable development: V-P

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said India stands at a pivotal juncture of unprecedented opportunity and innovation and in this journey, the collaboration between governance and citizens-led initiatives forms a cornerstone for inclusive, sustainable, and humane development.

Addressing an event here, he emphasised that development is a collective responsibility -- beyond governments alone -- and the sustained efforts of citizens, community groups, and corporate partners build the moral and social capital of the nation.

The event was organised by Rotary International here.

He lauded Rotary's century-old legacy that has contributed to public health, literacy, clean water access and environmental conservation, an official statement said. PTI NAB MNK MNK