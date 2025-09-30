Collaboration with New Zealand to boost Himachal horticulture: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that Himachal Pradesh and New Zealand share many similarities and collaboration in the horticulture sector, particularly in apples and pears, could significantly enhance the income of fruit growers in the state.

Interacting with a delegation from New Zealand, led by High Commissioner Patrick John Rata who called on him here, Sukhu said Himachal could benefit from New Zealand's advanced horticultural practices, technology transfer and farmer capacity-building.

Such cooperation would help improve productivity, strengthen post-harvest management and meet international quality standards, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of Himachal's produce, according to a statement issued here.

The chief minister said New Zealand experts could extend technical guidance in areas such as high-density plantation, orchard management, pest and disease control, storage and marketing strategies.

This initiative would not only improve yield and quality but also boost the horticulture-driven economy of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

The state government is committed to enhancing the income of apple growers and has taken several steps in this direction in the last two-and-a-half years, the statement said.

“The introduction of the universal carton has ensured better prices for horticulturists. With the support of New Zealand’s expertise, the state aims to adopt modern, sustainable and climate-resilient practices, paving the way for a new era in apple and pear cultivation,” the chief minister said.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi also shared his suggestions during the meeting.