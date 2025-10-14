Collaborative approach needed: Army Chief to nations contributing troops for UN peacekeeping missions

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The nations contributing troops to UN peacekeeping missions must build a framework that is both robust and responsive while integrating advanced technologies into operations, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

The UN peacekeeping missions are facing challenges of unprecedented scale and complexity in view of a variety of reasons including growing influence of non-state actors, hybrid warfare, and the scourge of disinformation, he said.

In this context, the Army Chief batted for a collaborative approach among the troops contributing nations including in the sphere of training and resource management.

Gen Dwivedi was addressing a conference of military chiefs of nations contributing troops to UN missions.

Representatives from 32 nations are attending the conference hosted by the Indian Army.

"Peacekeeping today faces challenges of unprecedented scale and complexity. The global order is almost at an inflection point, marked by over 56 active conflicts and the involvement of nearly 90 nations," Gen Dwivedi said.

"The infusion of disruptive technologies, the growing influence of non-state actors, hybrid warfare, and the scourge of disinformation have blurred the traditional boundaries of conflict," he said.

Gen Dwivedi said shifting geopolitical currents "strain the spirit of consensus" that underpins cohesive UN action.

"Such realities demand more resilient, swift, and unified responses that only peacekeepers, working together, can deliver," he said.

The Army Chief also highlighted India's significant contributions to UN peacekeeping missions.

"We must integrate advanced technologies into operations, enhance rapid deployment capabilities, and foster interoperability among contributing nations," he said.

"Collaborative training and innovative resource management will be essential to sustain missions in the long term. Together, we must build a framework that is both robust and responsive," he said.

The Army Chief said the UN's moral authority rests on human connection, and troop-contributing nations must reinforce it by sharing best practices and harmonising operational doctrines.

"Only then can we respond decisively to crises, wherever and whenever they arise. Our unity is our greatest strength," he said. PTI MPB ZMN