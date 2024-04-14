Collared tigress goes missing from Navegaon Nagzira Reserve in Gondia

Gondia, Apr 14 (PTI) A collared tigress, who was translocated from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and released into the wild at Navegaon Nagzira Reserve in Gondia district of Maharashtra, has gone missing, an official said on Sunday.

The forest authorities have recovered the GPS collar that fitted on the feline, identified as NT3, which was released in the forest on April 11 as part of the tiger conservation translocation programme, the official said.

"The big cat was of a growing age, and we had fitted the collar loose, which is why it might have come off. We are searching the area and will reinstall the collar once the big cat is caught,” said Pramodkumar Panchbhai, deputy conservator of forest and field director of NNTR.

There are risk factors involved in translocation, Honourary wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar said.

“The tigress was less than two years old with a small head, which might have caused the collar to slip off,” he said.

The big cat may venture in and out of the reserve and its buffer areas, he said, adding that the forest department should take the help of NGOs and other stakeholders to ensure its safety. PTI COR ARU