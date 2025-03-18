'Collateral damages' happen during police actions: Bihar DGP

Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Tuesday described as "Collateral damages" the death of two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) during operations in different districts of the state last week.

Talking to reporters here, the DGP also underscored that around 100 people have been arrested in connection with attacks on police personnel in several districts and policemen "can't sit idle fearing casualties which are a part of our job".

"During police actions - like encounters, naxal operations, operations against terrorists - collateral damages happen. It's part of our job….We can't sit idle fearing casualties. But at the same time, I must say that stern action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their own hands. Around 100 people have been arrested by police in connection with recent attacks on security personnel," the DGP said.

He made the remark while commenting on the recent attacks on policemen in the state in which two ASIs, attached with emergency number 112, died and 27 cops were injured.

Attacks on policemen were reported from several districts including Araria, Munger, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Patna, Bhojpur, and Jehanabad.

Members of the Legislative Assembly in Bihar, cutting across party lines, had on Monday voiced concern over a spate of recent incidents of attacks on police personnel in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, talking to reporters outside the assembly, on Monday had said, "The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Several policemen were killed and injured following attacks on them in several parts of the state,….. but the chief minister is maintaining a stoic silence." PTI PKD RG