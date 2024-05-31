Collection agent alleges Rs 9 lakh loot in Greater Noida, probe on

Noida, May 31 (PTI) A collection agent of a private company was allegedly robbed of Rs 9 lakh cash by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida on Friday, prompting the police to launch a probe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said the incident was reported in the Site 4 industrial area in the afternoon and the complainant works for a timber company.

"An FIR has been lodged at the local Beta 2 police station area based on the complaint. All angles in the case are being probed and soon the case would be cracked," Sharma said.

Santosh alleged that he was on his way to Delhi after cash collection from a merchant in Greater Noida when he was assaulted and robbed of the money at gunpoint by unidentified miscreants, according to police. PTI KIS RHL