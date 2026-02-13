'Collective disgrace': State health minister on HIV prevalence in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 13 (PTI) Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Friday expressed deep concern over rising HIV infections through sexual contact in the state, calling it a matter of "collective disgrace" for the Mizo community.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of International Condom Day in Aizawl, Lalrinpuii said that sexual contact remains the primary route of HIV infections in the state, accounting for 70 per cent of all cases.

The event was organised by Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) in collaboration with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) India Cares.

"About 70 per cent of HIV transmissions in Mizoram occur through sexual contact. While the national prevalence rate stands at a mere 0.2 per cent, Mizoram's rate has climbed to 2.74 per cent. This is a matter of shame for Mizo society," Lalrinpuii said.

The minister noted that the spread is largely driven by infidelity and a lack of preventive measures, which she argued contradicted the moral and religious values of the Mizo society.

She urged the people of the state to remain faithful to their partners.

"To protect the future of Mizoram, our youth must remain vigilant," she added.

Highlighting the World Health Organisation (WHO) recognition of condoms as one of the most effective and accessible tools for preventing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, Lalrinpuii urged people to discard misconceptions and myths surrounding their use.

She emphasised that if condoms are used correctly, they are vital in preventing the spread of the virus.

Lalrinpuii also advised the youth to abstain from premarital sex, but urged those who are sexually active not to hesitate to use condoms.

"While we advocate for abstinence before marriage, those who cannot abstain must not hesitate to use condoms. It is a simple, life-saving tool that we must stop stigmatising," she said.

At the event, the minister launched the 'Love Brigade 2.0' campaign to normalise condom access.

The initiative features a unique distribution model where two-wheeler taxi riders are equipped with "Love Brigade Condom Jackets".

These jackets allow passengers and other people to access free condoms discreetly and easily. PTI CORR SOM