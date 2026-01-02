Collective efforts needed to protect youth from drug abuse: Himachal governor

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has urged people to take a pledge to not only stay away from drugs themselves but also discourage others from substance abuse, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Attending the closing ceremony of the Shimla Winter Carnival as the chief guest on Thursday night, the governor called for united and sustained efforts to curb the growing menace of drug abuse in the state.

Extending New Year greetings to the people of the state, Shukla wished them happiness, peace, and prosperity. He said the Shimla Winter Carnival has evolved into a vibrant reflection of Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and renowned hospitality.

Highlighting the broader responsibility associated with such festivities, the governor emphasised the need to remain vigilant about environmental conservation and preservation of cultural heritage.

He said balanced tourism, protecting nature and traditions, and fostering positive thinking are essential for the future. Stressing that awareness and collective resolve are key to safeguarding the younger generation from drug abuse, he called upon society to work together towards a healthy, drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

He praised the municipal corporation of Shimla and the organising committee for successfully blending cultural celebration with social awareness, saying the carnival has become a strong cultural identity of Shimla and the state. PTI BPL RHL