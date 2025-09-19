Collective efforts needed to realise spirit of Right to Education Act: Meghalaya Guv

Shillong, Sep 19 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Friday appealed for collective efforts to realise the spirit of the Right to Education Act.

He released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Right to Education Act and inaugurated a dedicated website to implement Section 12(1)(c) of the law, which requires private, unaided, non-minority schools to reserve 25 per cent of entry-level seats for children from disadvantaged groups.

Addressing the programme, held at the Raj Bhavan, he said it was a vital step towards inclusivity, equality and the fulfilment of every child's constitutional right to education.

He said the SOPs would provide clarity and uniformity, while the website would bring transparency and efficiency to the admission process.

"This is more than legal compliance. It is a strategic investment in inclusive growth, social integration, and the future of Meghalaya and the nation," he said.

Education Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri said that under Section 12(1)(c), children admitted in private schools will not be charged any fees, while the government will reimburse the schools.

He said the scheme aims to bridge the socio-economic divide by enabling children from disadvantaged backgrounds to access quality private schools. PTI JOP SOM