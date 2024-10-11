Collective efforts required to elevate Punjab's education system, say Governor Kataria

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday urged the state government to offer strong backing to academic institutions, supporting them in advancing research and innovation.

"With collective efforts, we can elevate Punjab's education system and position it as a national model," he stated in his address during a conference at Punjab Raj Bhawan here. The event was attended by Vice Chancellors, Directors and representatives from state universities.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present and addressed the event.

The governor highlighted Punjab's robust educational infrastructure and emphasised that the state has the potential to lead the nation in the education sector.

He urged all educational institutions to make maximum utilization of Central Government schemes and funds.

"By leveraging these resources, institutions can enhance infrastructure, improve teaching quality, and broaden access, bringing long-term benefits to our students," Kataria said, according to an official statement.

The governor highlighted the need for enhanced investment in education, advocating for at least 6 per cent of GDP to be allocated to this sector.

"Countries like China have emerged as global powers through an education revolution. We, too, have immense talent, and we must focus on honing the skills of our youth," he noted.

He also discussed the upcoming reforms in the NAAC Grading system, where students will have a greater role in assessing their institutions.

"This change will empower students and ensure accountability in our system," he added.

Encouraging collaboration, the governor proposed inter-institute exchange programmes and urged universities to work in tandem for the betterment of the education system.

He also stressed the importance of holistic development, including employability, skill enhancement, and the use of indigenous resources under the 'Swadeshi' initiative.

Kataria suggested that this conference be organised twice a year, allowing for continuous sharing of insights, tracking of progress, and adaptation of strategies to advance the education sector.

Bhagwant Mann, while taking part in the conference, said the efforts being made by these institutions to elevate educational standards are commendable. They play a crucial role in shaping the future of our youth and identifying talent for our country, said Mann.

The government is consistently striving to enhance the educational landscape, ensuring quality education, employment and self-employment opportunities for the students of Punjab. We are fully committed to making the educational institutions of Punjab world-class, Mann later posted on X.

The chief minister said that the state government is mulling to introduce Artificial Intelligence in four departments Agriculture, Education, Finance and Policing for better results.

He said that Punjabis are blessed with an indomitable spirit to work hard and excel due to which they have carved a mark in every field around the world. PTI SUN HIG