Collective leadership in Cong, respect to all: Pilot responds to Modi's '100 handshakes' jibe

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) "In our party, there is collective leadership by giving respect to all," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe that despite Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot having a hundred handshakes, they have sourness in their heart.

Addressing a public meeting in Nagaur, Modi said, "...When the time of elections has come, these people are reluctantly getting themselves photographed together... Big leaders from Delhi come here and make the chief minister and another leader who wants to become the chief minister shake hands in front of the camera." "A century of handshakes in five years, but there is no reconciliation. These people are pretending to join hands but there is bitterness in their hearts," Modi went on to add.

Talking to reporters in Tonk, Pilot said, "In our party, there is collective leadership by giving respect to all. It is true that we will fight the elections together. After getting the majority, our party and MLAs will decide who should be given what responsibility." Gehlot and Pilot have been in tussle for power during the Congress rule of five years. The party has now projected a united face.

Pilot continued, "The history, tradition and the mentality of the Congress party is that we should fight elections together. First priority for us to get the majority." Campaigning is in peak in Rajasthan which is going to polls on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3. PTI SDA ZMN