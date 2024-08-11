Collective societal effort needed to destigmatise infertility, combat it: Top IVF chain founder

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Infertility is quietly but steadily becoming one of the most pressing public health challenges in India, said fertility specialist Dr Ajay Murdia and underscored the need to educate people and destigmatise infertility so that those affected by it can seek help easily.

The founder and chairman of Indira IVF, one of India's largest fertility chains, said combating infertility requires a collective societal effort.

While awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are crucial steps in recognizing infertility as a serious medical condition, true progress depends on wider community involvement, Dr Murdia told PTI.

"Key to this effort is improving public understanding, encouraging open dialogue and ensuring access to quality medical care. By fostering collaboration among individuals, healthcare professionals and organizations, society can significantly reduce the stigma surrounding infertility and provide essential support to affected families.

"This unified approach is vital in creating a supportive environment for those facing fertility challenges and ultimately achieving freedom from the burden of infertility," he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India's infertility rates reflect a broader global trend, with about 17.5 per cent of the adult population worldwide affected by infertility, Dr Mudira said.

National Family Health Survey data (2019-21) shows the fertility rate is 1.6 in India's urban areas and 2.1 in rural parts. By 2050, India's total fertility rate (TFR) is projected to dip irreversibly to 1.29, far lower than the replacement rate of 2.1.

A study by the National Institutes of Health showed that the male is solely responsible for approximately 20 per cent of infertility cases and plays a contributing role in another 30 per cent to 40 per cent of cases.

"According to some estimates, about 27.5 million married couples who are actively trying to conceive and are suffering from infertility. But only about 2,75,000 IVF cycles are performed every year," Dr Murdia told PTI.

"With India's 78th Independence Day approaching, there is a call for liberation from a silent struggle that millions of couples in the country face today," he said.

In the 1980s, infertility was largely misunderstood and unfairly stigmatized, with women often bearing the brunt of the blame.

Recognizing the urgent need to change perceptions, Dr Murdia envisioned a revolution over three decades ago to spread awareness about infertility. He established one of the first-ever infertility check-ups and diagnostic clinics for men in Rajasthan's Udaipur in 1988.

Emerging from D Murdia's vision to put a spotlight on infertility and challenge outdated misconceptions, Indira IVF was one of the first organizations (then a single clinic) to launch a "Nisantanta Bharat Chhodo" (Infertility Quit India) campaign.

This initiative aimed to spread awareness about infertility as a medical condition, inform people about the correct treatments available, and dispel myths and misconceptions by organising camps and workshops.

It marked the beginning of his journey to transform infertility from a misunderstood predicament into a treatable medical condition, changing people's perceptions and offering hope to countless individuals.

"Without widespread awareness, society remains in the dark, relying on assumptions and misinformation. We have the means to save people from the debilitating effects of infertility... It is imperative that we educate the public and destigmatize infertility so that those affected can seek the help they need," Dr Murdia said.

While misconceptions and stigma around infertility still persist, it is encouraging to see growing awareness and understanding about it, he said.

This shift empowers those affected by infertility to seek the necessary help and support without fear of judgment, marking a significant step towards freedom from infertility.

Dr Murdia views treating infertility as a social cause, urging the government, private sector, and communities to collaborate in preparing for the growing demand.

He believes that achieving freedom from infertility requires collective action.

Citing an EY report, he said, "The need for embryologists and IVF specialists is expected to grow two to three times and 1.5 to two times, respectively.

"Leading organizations must address this by establishing training programmes and other initiatives to support high growth,' Dr Mudira said, adding, "We want everyone to understand that infertility is a medical condition requiring expert attention for timely treatment." Indira IVF recently partnered with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor to champion the cause of raising awareness about IVF and promoting professional medical advice.

Indira IVF, through its Indira Fertility Academy, continues to train embryologists and doctors and keep them informed about the latest technology and research in the field.

It has also partnered with Intas and holds specialized workshops every week at their centres. These workshops provide gynaecologists' and other healthcare providers with up-to-date information on the latest reproductive technologies. PTI PLB NSD NSD