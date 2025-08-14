Collector chairs review meet for telecom pilot project in MP's Ari-Umri village

Guna (MP), Aug 14 (PTI) The collector of Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday held a review meeting for a pilot project of the Union Ministry of Telecommunications in Umri gram panchayat that aims to expand urban level digital, medical, education and communication facilities in rural areas.

Only three villages across the country have been selected for this project, including Ari-Umri village, Guna collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal said. The other two villages selected for the project under Samriddh Village initiative are Narakoduru in Andhra Pradesh and Chaurawala in Uttar Pradesh.

Guna is the parliamentary constituency of Union Telecommunications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"The objective of the scheme is to expand urban level digital, medical, education and communication facilities in rural areas. This initiative is being operated under Samriddh Gram Pilot Program, which is currently in the pilot phase. Under the project, 50 types of medical investigation facilities, digital test records, and modern equipment will be made available," Kanyal said.

"Technical facilities like cities in the field of education will now be implemented in rural schools as well. The use of latest technologies in the field of agriculture and communication will ensure work and services done in a faster and simpler manner," he added.

Under this project, a detailed digital database of the village will be prepared, including housing, population, employment, education, health status and others, which will help in assessing the impact and changes after the implementation of the scheme, he said.

In the meeting, Kanyal directed District Panchayat CEO Gaurav Khare to provide systematic office space for the project so that compilation, monitoring and operation of all related information can be done smoothly.