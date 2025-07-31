Collector rates to go up in Haryana from Aug, Congress slams govt

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) The revised collector rates are set to be implemented in Haryana from next month for property registration, with opposition Congress claiming it will send land prices sky high.

The revised rates, which have been uploaded as draft proposals on websites of various districts for public objections which can be filed by July 31, vary across the state and even within specific localities depending on various factors.

Collector rate is a minimum value at which the property can be registered in the government records and the registration fee and stamp duty to be paid while buying a property is based on these rates.

At several places, the revised rates, which are set to come into effect from August 1, are likely to align with the prevailing market values of properties at different places.

A 77 per cent increase has been proposed for residential land which is located two acres off the National Highway in Gurugram village, from earlier 25,300 per square yards to Rs 45,000 per square yard.

In Gurugram's Carterpuri, the hike proposed in residential property is 25 per cent while in DLF Colony Old, it has been proposed to be increased by 19 per cent.

In Rohtak district, the collector rates have been proposed to be increased by five to 25 per cent in different parts and in Panchkula, for several residential sectors, a substantial increase has been proposed.

A hike in collector rates for industrial zones at several places has also been proposed. The previous hike in collector rates was made in December.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded "withdrawal of the increase in the collector rate" and said that the decision will send the land rates sky high.

Asked about his demand on sidelines of an event here by media persons, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that during Congress' time too, collector rates were increased.

Saini, however, asserted that revised rates will not put pressure on common people, as he tried to reason that these are going to align with the prevailing market values of properties at which people are already buying.

However, in a statement here, Hooda claimed, "the government has directly increased the collector rate by 10 to 145 per cent, around two and a half times. For example, in an area of Fatehabad, the land rate has increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 35000 per square yard, an increase of more than double." He further claimed the government had increased this rate drastically last year in December 2024 itself.

"Even then, the government had increased the collector rate by up to 250 per cent in many places. Whereas generally this increase was only 5 to 10 percent, but now this government is increasing the rates differently for every street, locality and village," he added.

"Taking such a decision for the second time within eight to nine months to increase the collector rates shows that the government has no concern for the problems of the poor and the middle class. The BJP wants to crush them by pressing them under the burden of inflation from all sides," Hooda alleged.