Collectorate staffer held in Bhandara for bribery

Bhandara, Mar 21 (PTI) A staffer in the collector's office in Bhandara was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.Revenue assistant Umeshwar Gunvir sought a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person who wanted to renew the licence of his firearm, the official said.

"He was held during an ACB trap on Wednesday while accepting the amount. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said. PTI COR BNM