Collectors to head panels under Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief Rehabilitation Policy

Raipur, Apr 10 (PTI) A committee headed by respective collectors will be formed in districts of Chhattisgarh under Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief Rehabilitation Policy-2025, the notification of which was issued by the state home department on March 28, an official said on Thursday.

As per the notification, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the concerned district will be the secretary of the committee while Divisional Forest Officer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zila Panchayat, two other officers nominated by the collector and representatives of the armed forces will be included as its members, he said.

"Besides, one nodal officer will be appointed in each district and at sub-divisional level to monitor rehabilitation works. The new policy is aimed at providing higher compensation, free education, healthcare facilities, and job opportunities to victims of Naxal violence. At the same time, surrendered Naxalites will receive rehabilitation and legal support to help them start a new life," he said.

The home department has instructed officials to cover victims of Maoist violence since the formation of the state under the new policy after examining their cases, he said.

"A special portal will be developed under the new policy in which information of every victim and surrendered Naxalites will be registered. They will be allotted a unique ID. The concerned officials will ensure the implementation of relief and rehabilitation works by regularly observing the dashboard of the portal," the official informed.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, reiterated that the state government is ready to hold unconditional talks with Naxalites.

He was reacting to a fresh statement from the outlawed Maoists in which they appealed to the state government to create a conducive atmosphere for peace talks.

In a purported statement dated April 8, Rupesh, in-charge of North-West sub zonal bureau of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) dated April 8, alleged they (Naxalites) are being portrayed as anti-development as part of a conspiracy.

They never opposed schools, hospitals, anganwadis, ration shops, drinking water, electricity, and always demanded their proper functioning, the statement said.

The Maoists also appealed to the members of the "committee" formed for peace talks by the state government to take the initiative to start the process.

Sharma, however, said he is unaware about which committee the Naxalites were referring to in the statement.

"However, if any such committee has been formed by them (Naxalites) then they should send it to the government. We will ensure full security to the committee if it wants to hold dialogue with the government. But the government will not form any committee for peace talks as a number of such committees have been formed by the government in the past but these yielded no results," Sharma asserted.

The Maoists' press note informed recently that a statement was issued by their central committee regarding peace talks.

"Everyone knows that talks will not be possible without a conducive environment. To make a decision regarding taking the process of peace talks forward, we have to take the opinion of senior leadership as well as the local leadership. It will not be possible in the midst of the ongoing operations. It is necessary to stop the anti-Naxal operation for a conducive environment, it said.

The "massacre" taking place in Bastar should stop immediately, and therefore, we are once again requesting the government to create a conducive environment for peace talks, it said.

Notably, anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023.

Security forces have gunned down around 350 Naxalites in a string of encounters, mostly centred in the Bastar region, since last January.

On March 29, a total of 18 Naxalites, including 11 women, were killed in twin encounters in Bastar region.

The Union government has reiterated that it will eliminate Left Wing Extremism by March next year. PTI TKP BNM