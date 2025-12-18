College girl walking home abducted in car; police form teams for probe

Beed, Dec 18 (PTI) A teenage girl returning home from college was abducted by two youths in the heart of Georai town in Beed district of Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place on the panchayat samiti office road around 12 noon.

"The girl was returning home from college on foot when two youths intercepted her near the panchayat samiti office. The accused allegedly assaulted her and forcibly pushed her into a car before fleeing towards Shahagad in Ambad tehsil of neighbouring Jalna district," an official said.

People around were shocked to see the girl being pushed inside the car and tried to stop them, but the accused attempted to ram the vehicle into them, he said.

The entire abduction episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

After being alerted about the incident, the police immediately initiated a 'nakabandi' (road blockade) on all major routes to trace the vehicle and apprehend the accused.

Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat said multiple police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"The incident appears to be a fallout of a one-sided love affair," the SP said, adding that the accused would soon be arrested. PTI COR NP