College not holding final exam: Nursing students lodge complaint of cheating; probe launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Police have launched a probe into the complaint against the management of a nursing and paramedical college at Degloor in Maharashtra's Nanded for allegedly cheating nearly 400 students by not conducting their final examination, an official said on Friday.

Some students even warned of taking extreme steps like setting themselves ablaze if action is not taken into the matter immediately.

The students of Samruddhi College of Nursing and Paramedical Sciences submitted the written complaint to the Nanded Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) office, he said.

"As per the complaint, the college cheated nearly 400 students, who had taken admission in 2021. The students were told that their diploma course will be completed in three years and fees were taken from them accordingly," the police official said.

In their complaint, the students alleged that they were sent to Bengaluru, Bidar and Humnabad in neighbouring Karnataka for an examination, but were sent back saying the exams were cancelled. The students approached the police after they felt that the college management was avoiding holding exams, he said.

Their complaint has been forwarded to the police station concerned for inquiry, he added.

A student said, "Not a single student has passed from this college in the last two years. Some politicians are involved in this and we will reveal their names if required." "We have been coming to the DYSP office since the last eight to 10 days and they are asking us to wait for a few more days. But no action has been taken so far. We expect immediate action in this case. But if that does not happen, I will set myself to ablaze," another student told reporters.

When contacted, an official of Degloor police station told PTI, "We have received the complaint today and are inquiring into the matter." PTI AW NP