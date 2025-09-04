College principal, 6 more teachers to be felicitated by HP governor on Sep 5

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) A college principal and six teachers will be conferred with a state award for "outstanding" services in the field of higher education by the governor on Teachers Day, a statement said on Thursday.

Pramod Singh Patial, the Principal of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Government College in Hamirpur, is among the seven up for felicitation.

The other six are Naresh Kumar Sharma, Arun Kumar, Jagdish Chand, Dr Yashant Singh Parmar, Kirti Singha, and Vikas Nathan – all of them assistant professors.

Sharma teaches English at Government College, Dharamshala, while Kumar is a physics professor at Government College, Bilaspur.

Jagdish Chand teaches geography, and Dr Yashant Singh Parmar teaches at Government College, Nahan.

Singha is a physics teacher at the Centre of Excellence at Government College in Shimla's Sanjauli, while Vikas Nathan is a chemistry professor at the Government Degree College in Theog, according to the statement.

The awardees were selected on the basis of traditional teaching practices, outreach activities and innovation in research and development, Director, Higher Education, Amarjit Sharma told PTI. PTI BPL VN VN