College principal booked for felling trees

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the principal of a college in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for allegedly getting nine trees axed from the educational institute's premises without permission, an official said.

The case against Dr Debashis Bhowmik, the principal of Kalode College located in Omkarnagar area, was filed at the Ajni police station based on a complaint lodged by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's garden superintendent Amol Chorpagar, he said.

The incident took place in June when nine trees located on the college ground were cut. A citizen reported the matter to the civic body, prompting the civic authorities to conduct a probe, the police official said.

Following the inquiry, Chorpagar filed a complaint with the Ajni police station. The police have now booked Dr Bhowmik under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, he said. PTI COR NP