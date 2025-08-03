College student arrested for raping classmate in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A college student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his classmate and forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him, police said.

A female student living in a town in the Ikouna Police Station area alleged in her complaint that a student named Sameer Ahmed, who studied with her in college, lured her and raped her on April 27, Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia told PTI on Saturday.

She alleged that the accused fraudulently took her semi-nude pictures through a video call on July 30 and coerced her into converting to Islam, police said.

The accused tried to blackmail her by threatening to make the obscene photos public when she refused, they said.

Chaurasia said that a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Sameer Ahmed, a resident of Kabir Nagar, on the victim's complaint under sections 64 (1) (rape), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 and relevant sections of the IT Act.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, he added.

Further investigation is on in connection with this matter, police said. PTI COR CDN AS AS