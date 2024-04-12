College student booked for assaulting classmate in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 20-year-old college student in Navi Mumbai for allegedly beating up his classmate after the latter refused to help him during exams, police said on Friday.

A first information report (FIR) under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nerul police station on Thursday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused sought his classmate's help during exams on April 4, but the latter refused. The accused then assaulted the victim while leaving the college premises in Juinagar, he said.

Investigations are underway and no arrest has been made in the case, the official said. PTI COR ARU