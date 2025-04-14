College student dies after having poisonous substance in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student died after consuming some poisonous substance, police said on Monday.

Baradari SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey on Monday said BSc Biotech student Sweety consumed some poisonous substance at the college campus on Friday.

When her condition deteriorated, her classmates immediately informed the college management, after which Chief Proctor Dr. Alok Khare reached the spot with his team.

The SHO said that the student was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where she died on Monday. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Further probe is underway. PTI COR NAV NB NB