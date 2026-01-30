College student dies after truck hits her bicycle in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A BA second-year student was killed on Friday after a truck hit her bicycle from behind here, police said.

According to the police, Kavita Yadav (19), a resident of Kamrauli village in the Nagra area, was returning home on her bicycle after attending classes at Jai Prakash Women's Post Graduate College at around 3.30 pm, when a truck hit her from behind.

Kavita died on the spot.

Station Officer Nagra police station, Sanjay Mishra, said that the police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

He said that a case has been registered against the unknown truck driver, and the police have seized the truck.

The truck driver is absconding, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest him. PTI COR NAV APL APL