College student dies as autorickshaw overturns in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Jan 3 (PTI) A college student died as an autorickshaw, in which she was travelling, overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened in Chhatti Bazar in the Ramgarh police station area, they said.

Neha Kumari, a resident of Kothar village, was a student of Ramgarh College. She had hired the autorickshaw to travel to JM College in Bhurkunda, nearly 23 km away, for an examination, police said.

She died on the spot following the accident, they said.

Irate locals blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway for several hours, demanding the arrest of the autorickshaw driver who fled after the accident.