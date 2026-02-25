Class 12 student dies by suicide in Thane

Thane (PTI): A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide at Kalyan in the district owing to the fear of failing the board examination, police said.

Akshara N R, who was studying in the commerce stream, was found hanging inside her house on Wednesday morning.

In her suicide note addressed to the parents, she spoke about finding the papers difficult and her fear of failing, said an official of Kolsewadi police station.

Her relatives as well as friends were unaware of the stress she was suffering from, he said.