College student found dead in Lucknow home; police suspect suicide

Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old college student was found dead at her house in the Jankipuram area on Tuesday, with police suspecting she died by suicide, officials said.

The incident took place at Vashisht Puram under the Jankipuram police station limits.

Police said a team was rushed to the spot after they received information through official channels that a young woman had allegedly hanged herself.

The deceased was identified as Upasana Sheel (18), a first-year BA psychology student at the Maharishi University, they said.

According to her family members, Upasana was last seen in a normal state between 11 pm and midnight on Monday. When the door of her room was opened at around 11 am on Tuesday, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta, police said.

The family members brought her down by cutting the noose, police said, adding that senior officers also visited the spot to inspect the scene.

Preliminary inquiry and information shared by the family revealed that Upasana was undergoing treatment for depression, the officials said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, they said.