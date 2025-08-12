College student found dead in Odisha's Bhadrak, police suspect suicide

Bhadrak, Aug 12 (PTI) A college student was found dead in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the woman, a first-year undergraduate student, was found in the bathroom of a private hostel where she lived, they said.

She returned to the hostel from home on Monday and attended classes. It is believed that in the night, she allegedly hanged herself in the bathroom using a scarf, they added.

Other inmates of the hostel forced open the door on Tuesday morning and found her body, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

"An investigation is underway. Once the post-mortem report is available, we will have more details," said SP Manoj Kumar Rout.

"We have seized her mobile phone and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area," he said. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM