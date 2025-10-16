College student found murdered near railway track in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student was found murdered with her throat slit near the railway tracks here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Yamini Priya, a resident of Swatantra Palya, was a B Pharma student at a private college in Banashankari here, they said.

The miscreant behind the attack has been identified, police added.

According to police, the incident occurred while she was on her way home.

The suspect, who allegedly came on a two-wheeler slit her throat with a knife before fleeing the spot.

"Information was received about a woman's body being found near a railway track under Srirampura limits. On spot verification by our officials, it was found to be the body of a woman aged about 20 years with injuries on her face and neck," Babasab Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

Citing preliminary investigation, he said that while she was returning from college, a miscreant attacked her and escaped.

"We have registered a case based on a complaint from her relatives, and efforts are on to nab the culprit. Further investigations are underway," he said.

On the identity of the culprit and whether he had expressed love towards the victim, the DCP said, "We have some information about the culprit. He is said to be a person from the same locality. Once he is secured, we will get more information. A detailed interrogation will be conducted after his arrest." Police suspect that the accused had been stalking her for the past few days and had proposed to her. However, she allegedly refused his advances, which angered him.

Teams have been formed to nab the culprit, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH