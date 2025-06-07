College student goes missing in Paradip

Paradip, Jun 7 (PTI) A college student went missing while bathing in the sea in Odisha's Paradip town on Saturday, police said.

Sk Aman Ullah (19) was enjoying himself with his friends at the beach near the Light House when the incident happened, they said.

A group of seven students of Kendrapara Autonomous College were holidaying in Paradip, and he was part of that, they added.

The CISF and Fire Services personnel launched a search operation in the Bay of Bengal, but he could not be found, said fire and emergency services officer Kartik Kumar Biswal. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM