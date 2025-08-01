College student killed after being hit by bus in Meerut; driver arrested

Meerut (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A second-year BA student was killed on Friday morning after being hit by a speeding city bus in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Friday morning, police said.

Police have arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle involved in the accident, which took place in the Lal Kurti police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Pal (17), daughter of Indrapal, a resident of Daurala.

Manisha was on her way to college with her sister Shruti in an auto-rickshaw. As they got down at the Zeromile crossing, Shruti was paying the fare while Manisha stood on the roadside when a speeding city bus ran over her, killing her on the spot, police said.

Local residents caught hold of the driver and handed him over to police.

Lal Kurti police station in-charge Harendra Pal Singh said a case has been registered against the driver, who has been identified as Arvind, a resident of Qazipur.

Eyewitnesses alleged that city bus drivers often drive recklessly, leading to frequent accidents. PTI COR KIS ARI