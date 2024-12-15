College student killed as branch of tree uprooted by elephant falls on motorbike in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 15 (PTI) A female engineering student was killed and a youth sustained injuries when a huge palm tree branch fell on their motorcycle near Kothamangalam on Saturday.

Ann Mary C V (21), a native of Thrissur, was riding pillion on the bike driven by her college mate Altaf Aboobacker (21) around 6 pm at Chembankuzhy near the Nagarampara forest office, and the branch of the tree uprooted by the elephant, fell on them, police said.

Local forest officials who arrived at the scene rushed the duo to a private hospital in Kothamangalam.

According to Forest officials, the area often experiences frequent wild elephant intrusions.