College student killed by sister's ex-fiancé in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old college student was killed in Kerala’s Kollam district allegedly by his sister’s ex-fiancé after she ended their relationship, police said on Tuesday.

According to statements from neighbours, the accused, Thejas Raj, was engaged to the victim, Febin George Gomas's sister.

Police said locals believe her decision to call off the engagement led to the murder on Monday night.

"We need to verify these allegations during our investigation," a senior Kollam district police officer said.

The accused reportedly arrived at the victim’s house wearing a purdah (veil), carrying a knife and petrol.

"We are investigating the source of the petrol. The purdah was found discarded at the crime scene," another police officer said.

Later, the accused was found dead on a railway track in Kadappakkada, apparently run over by a train.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The car he was believed to have travelled in was also found nearby, police said on Monday.