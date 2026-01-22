College student stabbed by classmate in TN's Coimbatore, accused arrested

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed by her classmate in broad daylight outside a private college in Saravanampatti here on Thursday, police said.

The accused was apprehended by alert passersby and handed over to the police after he attacked the victim with a knife during a heated argument, they said.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 8.30 am when the victim, a first-year undergraduate student, was heading towards her college.

The accused, a resident of Coimbatore and a student at the same institution, intercepted her and allegedly pulled out a small knife, inflicting injuries on her neck and hands.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had been friendly with the victim for the past six months. He reportedly became enraged upon learning that she was interacting with other students, leading to the assault," a senior police officer at the Saravanampatti station said.

Upon hearing the victim’s screams, a group of local residents and commuters rushed to her rescue. They "thrashed" him before alerting the police, witnesses said.

The injured student was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is reported to be in stable condition, hospital sources said.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Coimbatore City Police (B3 Saravanampatti Station) have registered a case against the accused under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to attempt to murder and relevant provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

The accused has been arrested and produced before a local court for judicial remand. Further investigation is underway, police added.