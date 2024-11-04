College student stabbed by youth for 'rejecting' love proposal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old college student was hospitalised, with injuries to her hand after a youth she had befriended her online, allegedly attacked her with a knife, in Medak district on Monday, for rejecting his romantic proposal, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place when the first-year college student, from an open university came to take an exam at the Government Degree College. The accused, from Bengaluru, reportedly argued with her near the college before attacking her with a knife and fleeing the scene.

The student, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital. She stated that the accused approached her, expressed his feelings, and, upon her rejection, "attacked" her with a knife, injuring her right hand.

According to a police official, the victim knew the accused through a social media platform, and they had previously met in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect that he attacked her due to her rejection, though the exact motive is still under investigation.

The accused is currently absconding.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI VVK VVK SSK ROH