College student stabbed to death in Faridabad

Faridabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A first year student of Bachelor of Commerce was allegedly stabbed to death following a clash between two groups outside his in Ballabgarh here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 12.30 outside Aggarwal College when Himanshu, and his 10 to 12 associates attacked Ritesh Kumar, from Garg Colony Part-2, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ritesh's father, Santosh Kumar Sharma, Himanshu allegedly assaulted his son and stabbed him in the chest, leading to his death, police said.

Santosh told police that he was informed about the incident over the phone and rushed his son to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He claimed to be unaware of any prior dispute involving his son, a police officer said.

Police have detained three suspects -- Ballu alias Koshlendra, Pankaj, and Sachin -- residents of Faridabad and associates of the main accused, he said.

While Pankaj and Sachin are students of the same college, Ballu is an old friend of Himanshu, he added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had a fight with Ritesh, which escalated into the fatal stabbing, but the actual cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Five teams have been formed to arrest Himanshu, and raids are being conducted at his residence in Fatehpur Billoch village and other locations, they added.

Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused, a Faridabad police spokesperson said.