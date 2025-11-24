College student strangled to death by male friend near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) A 21-year-old college student has been allegedly strangled to death by her male friend at a rented house on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.

Devisri, the deceased woman, was a native of Andhra Pradesh and was studying final year BBA in a private college, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Tammenahalli near Nelamangala, police added.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the accused took the student to his friend's rented accommodation where he allegedly strangled her to death.

Soon after the incident, he fled the spot, police said, adding that the motive behind the murder will be established after the arrest of the accused.

"A case of murder was registered at Madanayakanahalli police station and efforts are being made to nab the suspect. Once the accused is arrested and interrogated, we can ascertain the motive behind the killing," a senior police officer said. PTI AMP ADB