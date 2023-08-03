Symbiosis college's Prof Ashok Dhole arrested in Pune for 'hurting religious sentiments'

Pune: A college teacher was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly making disrespectful comments about Hindu deities, police said.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also staged a protest outside the college seeking action against the teacher.

A video purportedly showing the teacher, identified as Ashok Dhole, making certain remarks in classroom had emerged earlier.

The Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in the city, where he taught, said it has suspended him.

Dr Hrishikesh Soman, the college principal, told PTI that a student shot the video during a class.

"Later, some members of an outfit approached us with the video and sought action against him. We have suspended him, and this being a government-aided college, the process of initiating inquiry has started," he said.

Senior inspector V V Hasabnis of Deccan Gymkhana police station said Dhole was arrested under section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code and he will be produced before a court on Friday.