College teacher on SIR duty in Ghaziabad dies of 'brain haemorrhage', say officials

Ghaziabad(UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A 58-year-old biology teacher deployed as a booth level officer (BLO) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise died at his Nehru Nagar residence in Modinagar, officials said on Saturday.

Officials of the district administration said Lal Mohan Singh who was a teacher of Modi Science and Commerce Inter College, allegedly died of a brain haemorrhage.

The college's principal, Satish Chand Agarwal, told reporters that Singh had been unwell and was under "heavy pressure" due to door-to-door verification work.

"The administration had warned that the work must be completed at any cost. He was working under stress," he said.

Singh had been assigned SIR duty in the Sahibabad Assembly constituency.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Modinagar Amit Saxena said, "The SDM, Modinagar informed me that Lal Mohan Singh died of a brain haemorrhage on Friday night and the SDM is looking into the administrative aspects following the incident." The electoral roll revision is underway across the state since the beginning of November.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed multiple cases of suicides and deaths of BLOs and other officials involved in the SIR amid claims of overwork, stress and harassment during the electoral exercise undertaken to update voters' lists. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY